International Bird Flu Summit (October 2-3, 2024) Stop Profiteering from Crises!

October 2-3, 2024, pharmaceutical representatives, politicians, industry interest groups and NGOs etc. will meet at the International Bird Flu Summit - similar to the Event 201 before Corona in 2019. Is a next plandemic being prepared? Find out in this program which funds have already been released and how the meeting presents itself.