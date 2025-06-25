🤮Trump compares US strikes on Iran to Hiroshima & Nagasaki - NATO

Trump compares US strikes on Iran to atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

'That hit ended the war'

The best and greatest peacemaker of our time compares the attack on the Iranian nuclear facilities with Hiroshima and Nagasaki 🤮

He also said, (not posting):

Trump said the U.S. will not allow Iran to enrich uranium and claimed Iran failed to move nuclear materials before recent U.S. strikes. He warned the U.S. will strike again if Iran restarts its program.

Israeli agents who visited Fordow nuclear site in Iran report 'total obliteration' — Trump

'Israel is doing a report on it now and it is total obliteration. They have guys that go in there after the hit, and they’re saying it was total obliteration'

and video not posting: NATO's Rutte calls Trump 'daddy' during presser

'Sometimes daddy has to use strong words' — Rutte said referring to the Israel-Iran conflict

Someone just tell him to stop...