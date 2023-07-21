The End Times Update July 20, 2023:

-- China is rewriting the Bible?

-- The International Monetary Fund [IMF] is now promoting digital currency...worldwide!

-- The United Nations is now promoting digital ID...worldwide!

-- Five Biblical End Times Warnings We Should Take Seriously [VIDEO MARKER 32:42]

ENCOURAGEMENT FOR THIS UPDATE:

Five Biblical End Times Warnings We Should Take Seriously

1. Warnings of falling away

2. Warnings of not being ready

3. Warnings of not seeing the signs

4. Warnings of being deceived

5. Warnings of not resisting "the mark"

