Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🌸 Navigating Breast Cancer Diagnosis Beyond Imaging 🌟
Finding Genius Podcast
Published 25 days ago

🤝 Discover the evolving landscape of breast cancer diagnosis with Dr. Banu Arun, a Professor in the Department of Breast Medical Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. 📚

🩺 She explains imaging plays a crucial role in detecting abnormalities. 💡

✨ While rare, self-awareness remains essential. 🙏

🤔 If you notice changes or lumps in your breast, prompt imaging and biopsies may follow. 📊

🎗️ Stay vigilant for early detection and proactive care. 💖🔍

Explore more about Breast cancer and its diagnosis by just clicking the link in our bio or description above.

