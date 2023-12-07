BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Liberty Radio New Music Potluck 21
Liberty Radio TV
Liberty Radio TV
4 views • 12/07/2023

New music for old earholes! New Music Potluck -- lovingly prepared by GTW Liberty Radio. Come and get you some!

The Liberty Radio Boutique has never-before-available designs!! Come find your new favorite t-shirt, and pick up an extra one for that special rabble rouser in your life. get you some!! https://libertyradiostore.itemorder.com/shop/home/

Follow GTW Liberty Radio on Twitter! https://twitter.com/GTWlibertyradio

And join the Telegram channel - the only place to get YOUR audio-only Liberty Radio replays! https://t.me/gtwlibertyradio

GTW Liberty Radio media warehouse https://odysee.com/@ManufacturingReality:2

Notes:

Initiation(ft. DJ High Yona) - Dr. Dennis & Dedfela https://kingsleyldennis.bandcamp.com/track/initiation

Loose Screwz - Juke Drastik https://youtu.be/aasD3jovQfU?si=T9Hd0gFJ9-1cWoT6

Uninvited - Ren https://youtu.be/rXxVv1zxNeM?si=M5Mo_q12y0ucww0M

Tell Me Why - Lukas Lion https://youtu.be/-mFzigsUxgM?si=2qmJGFvW-2OGdGTh

Son of A Sinner(Jelly Roll Cover) - Our Last Night https://youtu.be/Dmjp6PNN-xc?si=CZYhgqqqgfzWkqVl

Lil Nas X(Response) - Bryson Gray https://youtu.be/skDaexvkgJA?si=7F8rLN5r1QsF14VP

Fancy Like Dance - Walker Hayes https://youtu.be/SLflureFCII?si=XofyJJWdTIM5d3XO

Elon Musk Go Fuck Yourself(Remix) - the Remix Bros https://youtu.be/oskmsCp6xzM?si=kctHgrUJI0ZRrskO

Condition - Chris Webby https://youtu.be/xn0w4hyE5k8?si=fKsyqLdF4psSkvBW

Fish Tank Season 2 Trailer https://youtu.be/tkULvOT-9eQ?si=8YPZMfcbOagscHU3

musicgrand theft worldliberty radio
