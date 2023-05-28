The Backstory of the Rider on the White Horse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Were you aware that the Rider on the White Horse has a 'backstory' that you and I will be a part of?
What's the story? Watch!
Show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/19KIYBrGswfeLPdAboY6kJhAv5BbRp8KT/view?usp=share_link
Link to "Time travel" videos: https://youtu.be/M3IZZsXvNG0
https://youtu.be/wCF2zeHTuOI
NEW!!! Timeline Excel Spreadsheet (PDF): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EdvLIpZsYiGyjX7HQ9-z7ADv_x_rxbDy/view?usp=sharing
Seals, Trumpets and Bowls video: https://youtu.be/KzhMR3157fY
Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s
“Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s
Other video platforms:
(Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/
One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!):
End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link
Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times:
Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com