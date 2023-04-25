WW / Wilderness Wisdom pt2, w The Professor & Arianna // 1st John

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
So few will be interested in a subject line that includes the Bible. I understand to some degree as I too cannot listen to all the "talking heads" of the "established" Religous NARRATIVE. BUT - here on the TRUTH channel you are getting what the Bible actually says w no agenda. TIME is critically short... the majority will not escape. This is a powerful show from the Wilderness... for the TRUE remnant and the angels of parole opportunity. The Professor