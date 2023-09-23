The 1985 Terrorist Bombing of Air India Flight 182: Justin Trudeau's New Elephant in the Room

Earlier this week Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in the House of Commons that he was calling out the government of India for assisting in the assassination of Internationally Known terrorist and member of both the Khalistan terrorist organization and Babbar Khalsa International terrorist cell Hardeep Singh Nijjar who was plugged on June 18th, 2023 in Surrey, British Columbia. In announcing India's involvement in Nijjar's killing Trudeau set off a firestorm of controversy within India and Canada's Sikh community.





What Canadian media and in particular Justin Trudeau is failing to acknowledge is the Terrorist Elephant in the room which is Nijjar's connection as a leader in the Khalistani organization and it's subsequent affiliation with Babbar Khalsa International (Both terror cells and both are on Canada's Terrorist Watch List). Trudeau has not said a word about Nijjar's connection with these two banned terrorist organizations.





This is not the first time that a Trudeau overlooked the Babbar Khalsa Terror Cell. In 1985 Justin's father Pierre Elliott (No Not Fidel Castro) was under fire for failing to deport a known terrorist for extradition babk to India. The Sikh terrorist was on India's terror watch list and wanted Canada to extradite him back to India. Trudeau Sr. refused to send the Khalistani Sikh Babbar Khalsa member back to India and the unsent terrorist ended up being named and blamed for the Air India Flight 182 bombing and mid air explosion over the North Atlantic on June 23rd, 1985.





Pierre Trudeau was never forgiven for failing to extradite the Sikh connection to the Air India bombing and now 38 years later Justin Trudeau is mollycoddling to the dead and assassinated Sikh Khalistani Leader known as Hardeep Singh Nijjar.



