CHINA IS ABOUT TO BE UNDER WATER - THE THREE GORGES DAM IS BREAKING APART AND WILL FLOOD THE CHINESE PLAINS

The #Chinese built a dam more than a mile wide across the #Yangtze river. It is known as the Three Gorges Dam. While it was being built engineers were very vocal about the lackluster materials being used in its construction and the fact that there were engineering errors in its design.





Upon completion, the reservoir behind the damn filled up and slowed the planet down just a little bit which is a Monumental feat if there ever was one.





The dam is showing signs of cracking but on top of that, the amount of weight of the water sitting on top of fault lines is now causing the entire area to have minor earthquakes.





An earthquake of a large enough magnitude will certainly bring the damn down and with that volume of water rushing down the Yangtze river at full speed, you can expect the death toll to be close to 100 million. The economic impact will be the final nail in the coffin of the already weak Chinese economy.





Many of you out there are very concerned about the fact that China will be the next World dominating power, but this damn is just one of the many reasons why they won't. it's never a good idea to believe what the mainstream media has to say about countries around the world. America could be number one again if we just get rid of the Democrats and put Trump back in office. Europe could be great again if we put the right wing-back in office. If we are able to secure a Trump Victory in America and a right-wing victory in Europe, China will be no threat. They'll destroy themselves from the inside anyway.





