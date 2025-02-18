Occupation Forces Allow Burial of Martyr Yousef Abu Awwad's Body

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces allow the burial of the body of the martyr Yousef Abu Awad and his burial in his hometown, the Dhnaba suburb in Tulkarm. He was martyred in Jenin, as he was married and lived in Jenin. The occupation forces killed him by shooting him while he was returning from work. Interview with his stepmother and mother-in-law
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 02/02/2025
