The Greatest Phenomenon Of Mass Rape In History
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
115 views • 08/18/2023

The Greatest Phenomenon Of Mass Rape In History

"The majority of the assaults were committed in the Soviet occupation zone; estimates of the numbers of German women raped by Soviet soldiers have ranged up to 2 million. According to historian William Hitchcock, in many cases, women were the victims of repeated rapes, some as many as 60 to 70 times. At least 100,000 women are believed to have been raped in Berlin, based on surging abortion rates in the following months and contemporary hospital reports, with an estimated 10,000 women dying in the aftermath. Female deaths in connection with the rapes in Germany, overall, are estimated at 240,000. Antony Beevor describes it as the "greatest phenomenon of mass rape in history""

"Soviet soldiers raped German females from eight to eighty years old."

