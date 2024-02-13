Resistance Forced...': Iran Applauds Hamas-Led Fighters For 'Crushing Netanyahu's Plans

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran has raised doubts over Israel's capabilities as Hamas gives IDF a "tough fight" in the Gaza Strip. Tehran alleged U.S.' help in saving Israel from a "total collapse" after the Hamas' October 7 attack. The comments were made by Iran's Foreign Minister during a meeting with Palestinian groups. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the U.S. gave all support to Israel to "Rresurrect and save it."