© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Vance’s speech that every Catholic must know
Vice President JD Vance delivered a speech shedding insight on the importance of ending Catholic persecution and religious freedoms while addressing the National Prayer Breakfast, noting the Pope’s criticism of President Donald Trump’s goals to close the border and deport millions of immigrants in the country without legal authorization.
MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/jd-vance-at-national-catholic-prayer-breakfast-trump-has-been-incredible-for-catholics/