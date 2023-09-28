BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
P.5 My GARLIC BENDER OVERDOSE; English backpackers Amber’s and Meghan’s SECRET GARLIC ADDICTION MVI_4988,90merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
129 views • 09/28/2023

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/d8318e3a-e318-4d47-bdee-49b0ddd49b70

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/707e2ce9-9d2f-46f6-b212-b00fb6439db3

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/5379e853-6240-4593-b14a-acfd29fdd39d

Watch P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0e8e7aae-3980-454c-9c21-4cbdf10206e0

From 3 garlic bulbs a day to 6. Bulbs, not cloves, bulbs: at least 60 cloves’ worth. My addiction to garlic is taking over my life. Let my descent into garlic hell steer you away from this evil bulb.

Now Meghan and Amber, English backpackers, are in a downward spiral into the depths of garlic hell. Act now, Meghan and Amber, don’t let garlic ruin your lives.

DO NOT INTRODUCE YOUR CHILDREN TO GARLIC.

healthfoodgardenmicrowavegarlicmedicinegingerturmericeggsonioncarrotshomecelerytomatobutterrecipescheesehimalayan saltblenderparsleyaloe verastock cubesroyal blue potatonutribullet
