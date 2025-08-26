BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Government-Driven Weather Modification Poisons Air, Water, Food Supply - Jon David Miller
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
346 views • 2 weeks ago


Are we being poisoned by our environment? Jon David Miller absolutely believes that we are. Jon is an author and holistic educator whose journey in exploring healthy living and geoengineering goes back decades. He discusses a chilling reality: we are being poisoned by the air that we breathe and the water we drink. Why? He points to a strong depopulation agenda by the elites who want to keep us sick, shorten our lives, and force us into their medical complexes. Jon also discusses the four major drivers of illness and disease: toxicity, tension, malnutrition, and inactivity. Importantly, Jon additionally offers some advice on how to detox your body from dangerous elements in our water and atmosphere with simple supplements like charcoal and zeolite.



TAKEAWAYS


Getting outside and moving our bodies is a great way to combat sickness and disease


DARPA is involved in controlling weather patterns for reasons of warfare


Higher powers would like to use the weather against the population for manipulation and control


Elites want to move people into 15-minute cities, where the environment is tightly controlled



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Farmer Bill’s Provisions (get 10% off with code TINA10): https://bit.ly/47MGoZJ

Governor Newsome Commits 101 Million in Rebuilding LA: https://bit.ly/3VhrZgB

64% of Bottled Water is Tap Water: https://bit.ly/4fSdSrL

Chemtrails and Cloud Seeding: https://bit.ly/4fOhF9m


🔗 CONNECT WITH JON DAVID MILLER

Website: https://reallywell.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jon.d.miller.71

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Yeswise-Jon

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jon-miller-069b48139/


🔗 CONNECT WITH YESWISE

Website: https://yeswise.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH FLAX FOOD

Website: https://flaxfood.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #geoengineering #climateengineering #climatechange #climatesolutions #sustainability #SRM #GGR #carboncapture #carbonremoval #cloudbrightening #cloudseeding #chemtrails #geoengineeringwatch #HAARP #NWO


Keywords
environmentdetoxhaarphurricanestoxicitydarpamodificationtornadoesclimate hoaxjon david millergovernment -drivengeoengienering
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy