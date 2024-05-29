Uncovering the Beauty of the Origin Tu’Atha Lineage, Ireland, the TRUE & REAL Druids and More!

Let's delve into the Ireland origin stories as poetry and prose share that there was an invasion by an “alien race" in the “Book of Invasions” ... we will dig into all of this.

We'll tap into the rich Albion true sacred Origin Energies, and Ireland is SO rich with the beautiful emerald energy of the Sacred Heart and the Cosmic Mother. So, here within we will uncover some truths I've felt into around the invasion and hijacking of Ireland, and more... Take what resonates! I had to challenge my own beliefs to see into where distortions live...





🌞 Want to join the Eightfold Organic Sun Calendar? These are workshops to tap into Original Creation: https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/wheel-of-the-year-workshops





RESOURCES MENTIONED FOR YOU TO RESEARCH AS WELL:

☑️ https://www.ria.ie/leabhar-gabhala-book-invasions

☑️ https://glorian.org/learn/courses-and-lectures/lectures-by-samael-aun-weor/the-polar-hyperborean-lemurian-atlantean-aryan-and-future-races

~~~~~~

🌟 Are you tired of being tired? Are you ready to purify and cultivate your vital life force energy? Want to get to the deepest root cause to heal from the inside out? See here for more info on Natalie’s Sacred Soul Health Vibration Medicine sessions, let’s disrUPt UNhealthy patterns together! 👉 https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/intuitively-guided-healing-session





🌟 Are you feeling like you need to know HOW to unlock your Divine Innate Gifts and UNBLOCK more within to unleash them? If so, check out Tap Into Your Magick as it could be a key to help you along your awakening way: https://www.tapintoyourmagick.com/





🔥 Subscribe to my newsletter for announcements, upcoming podcast episodes, events, etc.: https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/join-the-newsletter





🌟 Subscribe to this channel 🌟

https://www.youtube.com/@awakeningmagick





🌟 If you'd like tips to activate + build your Sacred Mission in the world, check out my other channel https://www.youtube.com/@TeamGuCreative





🌀Grab this guide to Tap Into Your Unique Magick and Mastery, Learn to Let Go and Heal. Dissolve the old energies and awaken the new! Go here: https://bit.ly/GiveawayFreeGuideLearntoLetGoandHeal





✨ Connect with The Awakening Magick Community ✨





🔮TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AwakeningMagick





Here's how we help you launch your mission!





✨Strategic & Creative Support for all of you Heart-Based Business Owners around the world: https://www.teamgu.com/





✨ Helping you to stop suppressing your divine gifts, and healing to allow the dissolving of the old energies to awaken the new in the DisrUPt Now Programs & Podcast: https://www.awakeningmagick.com/