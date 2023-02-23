Miles Guo: The only cure for the vaccine is Artesunate, but it cannot fix impaired sperm and eggs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p29fax8b997
2023.02.23 The only cure for the vaccine is Artesunate, but it cannot fix impaired sperm and eggs.
打过疫苗的唯一解药是青蒿琥酯，但是不能修复损伤的精子和卵子。