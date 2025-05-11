Frenzy! (1998, Playstation)

Frenzy! is a shoot'em up developed and published by British company SCi. It was only released in Europe.



You control a pilot in a biplane who needs to destroy a mad professor and his research facilities to save the world.



The game is real-time 3D and is played from a third-person view. You need to make your way through mountain passages or similarly bounded environments. Signs will show you which way to go. You will encounter mid-bosses in the levels which you have to defeat in order to proceed. You can adjust the speed of your play, strafe, through bombs, fire your weapon and change weapons. New weapons and different types of bombs can be found in the levels. Your have a health bar, and many enemies, defences and buildings leave behind health item when destroyed. Apart from your health, you also need to keep up your fuel supply. If you run out of fuel, you loose a live. You need to find and destroy fuel containers, then pick up the power-up.

