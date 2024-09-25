After Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent campaign for president and endorsed Donald Trump, many in the "Medical Freedom Movement" that Kennedy helps lead have been searching for a path forward.





Join Liam Sturgess and guests Michael Kane, Mary Talley Bowden and John Gilmore as they discuss and debate the question: should the medical freedom movement support Donald Trump and his Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) coalition?





Michael Kane: https://teachersforchoice.org/

John Gilmore: https://www.autismactionnetwork.org/

Mary Talley Bowden: https://www.americansforhealthfreedom.org/





🙏 Thanks for watching! 🙏





🖥️ Visit me at https://www.liamsturgess.com/

🎶 Listen and buy my music on Bandcamp: https://liamsturgess.bandcamp.com/





📰 Subscribe to my Substack: https://liamsturgess.substack.com/

🏘️ Join my Locals community: https://liamsturgess.locals.com/

𝕏 Follow me on Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/TheLiamSturgess





📺 Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/liamsturgess

📺 Subscribe on Sovren: https://sovren.media/u/liamsturgess/

📺 Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LiamSturgess:1

📺 Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LiamSturgess





💵 Support me directly by PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/theliamsturgess

💵 Buy Me A Coffee: https://buymeacoffee.com/liamsturgess