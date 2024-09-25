BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Should the Medical Freedom Movement Support Donald Trump?
34 views • 7 months ago

After Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his independent campaign for president and endorsed Donald Trump, many in the "Medical Freedom Movement" that Kennedy helps lead have been searching for a path forward.


Join Liam Sturgess and guests Michael Kane, Mary Talley Bowden and John Gilmore as they discuss and debate the question: should the medical freedom movement support Donald Trump and his Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) coalition?


Michael Kane: https://teachersforchoice.org/

John Gilmore: https://www.autismactionnetwork.org/

Mary Talley Bowden: https://www.americansforhealthfreedom.org/


health freedomelectionpresidentindependentdonald trumprepublicanpandemic2024candidaterobert f kennedy jrchildrens health defensecovid-19round tableroundtablejohn gilmoremichael kanejd vanceteachers for choicemary talley bowdenliam sturgessmedical freedom movementmicrojourneysnicole shanahanamerican values 2024
