California revoked religious exemptions!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Clay Clark: Dr Judy, tell me your thoughts on this push for everybody to have COVID shots, booster shots, and now bird flu shots.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, this is exactly the same thing that when Biden stopped all drilling, drill, baby drill, or we've been saying: Stop the Shots and stop the murder right here in California, the schools, the Ventura Unified School District and every school revoked all religious exemptions, walked in illegally and did sort of random checks of students records to see who were immunized. Well, you know how I feel, immunization is not vaccination. Vaccination is not immunization. So what they're doing now is trying to get everybody shot as quickly as possible, so that they will destroy their immune system, the economy. So we tell everybody, please stay out of those schools. We can't do anything about it right now, because the criminals are doing everything they can. They know they've lost. They know we've won. They're burning down California as we speak. Do we show them the court cases? Do we show them the 1986 Act? Do we show them that everyone in Congress and in the government is liable, and if they go do it, it's on them?

01/08/20205 - Clay Clark Thrivetime Show: https://rumble.com/v67bzdj-doctor-judy-mikovits-why-did-yuval-noah-harari-say-you-wont.html