Dozens of people on the terror watchlist caught at Southern border

Presidential candidate and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley sounding the alarm and expressing the concerns of many Americans --over how terrorists and other enemies of the us are exploiting the open border.



How do we assess the threat and how do we keep this country safe if Islamic terrorists are looking to strike here as well.





Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



