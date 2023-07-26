NATO-Ukraine vehicles lineup heading to Kopani-Rabotino sector having the worst day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The NATO-Ukraine armored column moved in waves from Orekhov towards Kopani-Rabotino sector having the worst day. All the armored groups that tried to break into the Russian lines were routed by artillery, drones and mines. 12 vehicles there were destroyed in one day including several Bradley IFV and Leopard tanks in a pile on Rabotino.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY