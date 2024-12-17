'Ukraine killed Kirillov to strengthen its negotiating position' - former Chair of the Defense Select Committee Tobias Ellwood (British MEP).

Adding:

Russian Strategic Rocket Forces Complete Rearmament with Avangard Hypersonic Missile System

The Yasnensk missile unit of the Russian Strategic Rocket Forces has finished rearming with the Avangard hypersonic missile system.

The Avangard is an advanced intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system equipped with a detachable, maneuverable hypersonic warhead. Capable of reaching speeds up to Mach 27, the warhead’s extreme maneuverability enables it to evade fixed missile defense systems, making it virtually invulnerable to current interceptors.

The system’s combat-ready mine launchers are now controlled through unified Bugai command posts, enhancing the combat readiness of Russia’s strategic forces.