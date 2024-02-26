Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of February 23-25, 2024





▪️ In the north of the Gaza Strip, fierce fighting continues in areas from which Israeli troops had previously withdrawn. Palestinian forces are conducting incursions in the coastal zone, but their effectiveness still raises questions.





▪️At the same time, Israeli units became more active in the Az-Zeitun area, from which some civilians had previously been evacuated. Currently, the Israelis are carrying out massive airstrikes and conducting raids towards the Salah ad-Din highway.





▪️In the central part of the enclave, bombing of settlements not controlled by the IDF continues. Residential buildings in Deir al-Balah and Az-Zawaid came under concentrated fire: several dozen people were killed.





▪️In Khan Yunis, Israeli troops are engaged in heavy fighting near Al-Amal Hospital. At the same time, the IDF demanded the immediate evacuation of the nearby Harun al-Rashid school, where hundreds of refugees are taking refuge.





▪️At the same time, the Israeli operation, which lasted the entire last week, ended at the Nasser hospital. The Israeli command reported the arrest of 200 people, as well as the confiscation of weapons on the territory of the medical complex.





▪️To the southeast, Israeli troops are fighting in the central areas of the city of Abasan al-Kabir . The Israelis are receiving fire support from artillery and aircraft, striking uncontrolled areas.





▪️Rafah continues to be under massive fire, while the hospitals located there are already overcrowded. Meanwhile, the Egyptians built another concrete wall on the border to contain refugees in the event of an IDF attack.

