THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 17: Replacement Theology
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
32 views • 8 months ago

The Khazar Jews were Gentiles that converted to Judaism and their atheistic descendants established the political state of Israel in 1948 through murder, lies and theft. This is interesting because Jesus prophesied that Jerusalem would be trodden under by Gentiles and He wasn’t referring to the Roman invasion in 70 A.D.

It is almost impossible to know who the true descendants of Abraham are today but when Paul wrote the letter to the Romans, some one million Jews still lived in Judea and Jerusalem. He made it clear that you are not automatically a child of God just because you come from one of the tribes of Israel.

Jews and Christian Zionist’s are incensed about this replacement theology and inaccurately portray it as false. However, the First Covenant has been replaced by the Second Covenant. According to Paul, you must be born again to be part of Israel; the New Testament church has effectively replaced the physical descendants of Abraham which reject the Messiah. If Jews want a place in heaven, they must come through Jesus Christ.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2017/RLJ-1588.pdf

RLJ-1588 -- FEBRUARY 26, 2017

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


pauljerusalemchildren of godgentilesreplacement theology1948christian zionistsjesus prophecysalvation through jesus christnew testament churchfirst covenantsecond covenantkhazar jewsjewish conversionpolitical state of israelroman invasiontrue descendants of abrahamletter to the romansphysical descendants of abrahamrejecting the messiah
