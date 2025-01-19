THE LETTER TO THE ROMANS Part 17: Replacement Theology

The Khazar Jews were Gentiles that converted to Judaism and their atheistic descendants established the political state of Israel in 1948 through murder, lies and theft. This is interesting because Jesus prophesied that Jerusalem would be trodden under by Gentiles and He wasn’t referring to the Roman invasion in 70 A.D.

It is almost impossible to know who the true descendants of Abraham are today but when Paul wrote the letter to the Romans, some one million Jews still lived in Judea and Jerusalem. He made it clear that you are not automatically a child of God just because you come from one of the tribes of Israel.

Jews and Christian Zionist’s are incensed about this replacement theology and inaccurately portray it as false. However, the First Covenant has been replaced by the Second Covenant. According to Paul, you must be born again to be part of Israel; the New Testament church has effectively replaced the physical descendants of Abraham which reject the Messiah. If Jews want a place in heaven, they must come through Jesus Christ.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2017/RLJ-1588.pdf

RLJ-1588 -- FEBRUARY 26, 2017

