Social Credit Score | Are Social Credit Scores Already Here? "Right Now You Can Sweep the Data Up from Your Automobile Driving, You Can Sweep Up Your Social Media Usage & Based Upon That Decide How to Make a Loan." - Gary Gensler (4/18/2023)

READ HR-2640 HERE: https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/2640