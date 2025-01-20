Trump MemeCoin's Explosive Launch and Why We Should Care

The just-launched MemeCoin $TRUMP has increased Donald Trump's net worth by a huge amount, and his wife's launch of the MemeCoin $MELANIA is also having an impact. Why should we care? It's from the office of the President of the U.S. that a beast will arise, and there is a mark associated with the beast that, without which, no one will be able to buy or sell. (Rev. 13) It's along this line that the recent news about President Biden and Pope Francis is so notable, coming on the 13th day of January. If the 13th day of the 1st month doesn't mean much to you, this video will point you in a direction that should rock your world!





