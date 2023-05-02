P.3 John Flint and Covid in W.A.’s sewage: prepare for hell and get ‘vaccinated’ MVI_1254-5merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0ecbc902-44f1-48eb-a949-73110759b97a
Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/9c6f6524-0e70-4ac9-afde-180730a34ef8
Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice, I am not medically qualified; do your own research, own your own actions whether by omission or commission.
John Flint and Joe Spagnolo, blind journalists reporting to the blind, regarding Covid-19, have put their bylines to more drivel, to advance the aims of Big Pharma and Big Control, in this page 9 article in the Sunday Times, Western Australia, April 2nd 2023 edition.
Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives of Joe Spagnolo, Dr Mark Duncan-Smith, Amber Jade Sanderson, John Flint, and others, including organisations, such as the WA Health.