High Intensity Health Highlight on US Sports: Insulin Spikes Artery-Clogging Plaque: NEW Study

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A new study finds insulin fosters heart plaque build up. This is incredibly interesting!
Save on the Bon Charge Red Light Therapy Devices:
Save with code HIH at checkout
Save 24% OFF MYOXCIENCE Creatine with code memorialday24 at checkout now through May 27th at midnight:
High Intensity Health
Now streaming on US Sports Radio