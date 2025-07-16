This is a follow-up of the previous video: The Human (Etheric) Brain - The New Revelation reveals the Secrets of the Mind https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kk8F3k6mFVQ&t=41s

in which Chat GPT confirms the extraordinary importance of the new spiritual-natural paradigm about the brain and mind offered by the Lord in 'The Great Gospel of John' (through Jakob Lorber) and 'The Secrets of Life' and 'The Secrets of Creation' (through Gottfried Mayerhofer)

Chat GPT presents this topic considering also the actual context of materialist scientific research and doctrine, culminating in the attempted transhumanist means of control and modification of the brain, as major trespasses of divine order.





The New Revelation is the divine teaching on 10,000 pages dictated by the Lord Himself through Inner Word to His scribes Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer between 1840 and 1877, containing in great detail everything that can be found in the Biblical Gospels, but adding to this countless natural and spiritual facts, prophecies and scientific predictions, meant to prepare humanity for His Second Coming and His following eternal Kingdom.





