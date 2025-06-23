Iran army spox shifts to English for chilling threat to Trump:

'Gambler Trump! You can start this war, but we will be the ones who end it'

Promises 'powerful operations' with 'heavy consequences' await the US.

Adding:

⚡️ Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters: Powerful Operations with Heavy Consequences Await the U.S.

Statement from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters:

The criminal United States, in continuing its all-out support for the Zionist regime’s aggression, has blatantly violated the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran and directly entered the war by attacking the sacred soil of Iran.





This hostile act was carried out to revive the dying Zionist regime. However, not only did it fail, but it will expand the range of legitimate and diverse targets for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, paving the way for a broader conflict in the region.

We assure you that with this aggression, the clock will not turn in your favor. The warriors of Islam will respond to this crime with powerful and precise operations, inflicting heavy, regret-inducing, and unpredictable consequences upon you — God willing.

Adding:

KEY UPDATES ON IRAN-ISRAEL CONFLICT

With the US joining Israel’s war with Iran, here’s what happened over the past 24 hours as the conflict heats up.

🔸 The IDF attacked six airfields in western, eastern, and central parts of Iran.

🔸 Israel’s advanced Hermes drone was shot down by Iranian air defenses.

🔸 During several retaliation raids, dozens of targets were hit simultaneously in Iran’s Isfahan, Bushehr, and Ahvaz, according to the IDF.

🔸 Russia, China, and Pakistan asked the 15-member UN Security Council to adopt a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

🇮🇷HOW DOES IRAN REACT?

▫️ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

▫️ UN envoy Amir-Saeid Iravani slammed the "blatant US aggression," accusing America of staging the attack under an "absurd pretext."

▫️ Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stressed that “the Zionist enemy,” who has made “a big mistake” and “committed a big crime,” is being punished right now.

🇺🇸HOW IS U.S. INVOLVED?

🔸 Trump hinted at the possible "regime change" in Iran, in what came in sharp contrast with what members of his administration said earlier.

🔸 VP Marco Rubio said the possible closure of the Hormuz Strait by Iran will be an "economic suicide" for Tehran.

🔸 The US military used diversion tactic as they deployed the B-2 bombers for the Iran strikes, according to the New York Times.

🔸 The Israeli Air Force helped to ditch Iranian air defenses to clear a path for incoming US B-2 stealth bombers, per Axios.