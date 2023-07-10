Part.4 Soldering Finish Touch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello again guys, this is my end of the Soldering project Part.4 Video! We did some Shrink-Heat-Wrap. Please Remember guys this Videos are for entertaining purposes. Please consult your local professional for advise and questions! That been said I would like to share that I really enjoy making this videos and cool content. I have learn quiet a lot from the Video Editing and starting to grasp more the whole Editing concept. In this Video was able to use the finish touches with Heat shrink wraps or tubes- Also we use a Heat gun in the process. I was a bit trill to have learn such skill- Coming Up next will do more Electrical Computer components and other similar stuff. Want to Thank you again and keep watching for more!!!
Credit audio: to Stewart X over at Audius.co
Audio background- Sade-Remix
