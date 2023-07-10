BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Part.4 Soldering Finish Touch
gamefowlfarm
gamefowlfarm
16 views • 07/10/2023

Hello again guys, this is my end of the Soldering project Part.4 Video! We  did some Shrink-Heat-Wrap. Please Remember guys this Videos are for entertaining purposes. Please consult your local professional for advise and questions! That been said I would like to share that I really enjoy making this videos and cool content. I have learn quiet a lot from the Video Editing and starting to grasp more the whole Editing concept. In this Video was able to use the finish touches with Heat shrink wraps or tubes- Also we use a Heat gun in the process. I was a bit trill to have learn such skill- Coming Up next will do more Electrical Computer components and other similar stuff. Want to Thank you again and keep watching for more!!!

Credit audio: to Stewart X over at Audius.co 

Audio background- Sade-Remix

Keywords
vlogdiytechnologyhow-to
