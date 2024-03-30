The 9th Defendant in the Crocus Hall Attack case, 24-year-old Lutfulloi Nazrimad from Tajikistan, was Brought to Russian Court

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 9th Defendant in the Crocus Hall Attack case, 24-year-old Lutfulloi Nazrimad from Tajikistan, was Brought to Court. This was from yesterday, March 29.
According to media reports, he participated in a terrorist financing scheme. He behaves inappropriately; his legs and arms had to be shackled in order to be brought to the meeting.