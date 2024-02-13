Right to Travel Case and Cause. Show 159.

Monday, February 12, a Common Law Grand Jury is being held and recorded on-line as evidence by our ARTICLE III Civilian Court of record at 7PM pacific. These are Due Process charges in a Right to Travel case and cause where one of the people repeatedly gets arrested and jailed for no lawful nor legal infraction; where, in Common Law, there is neither harm nor damage to anyone nor to any property and therefore is innocent of any trespass, though she has been unnecessarily harmed, charged, defrauded and trespassed against repeatedly. Due to the numerous infringements on her Constitutional rights and to multiple kidnaps, trespasses and imposed fines, the defendant will be opening a Civil court case into the Portland Federal District Court. We will provide the proceedings and facts from this Grand Jury into that case as evidence.



