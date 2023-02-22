© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1yr ago Ottawa Police State Canada Feb19th 2022 Day23 Freedom Convoy 2022 Protesting COVID Mandates
Church of BuBBleshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EYmlko9qR34&t
LIVE Police Moving | Freedom Convoy | Emergency Act | Sat feb 19 2022
Winnipeg Alternative Media
https://www.facebook.com/WinnipegAlternativeMedia/videos/352480500076786
Massive Police Presence Ottawa