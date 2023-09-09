"95/5 CROSSFIRE"

Since they didn't wanna put this up til late last night, I'ma republish it... Thanks for watching

So, tell me...which is worse? The side that tells you the truth 19 out of 20 times so they can sneak in that deception whenever they want and you never notice...OR is it the ones that are deceptive Everytime so you won't see the truth when they tell it straight to your face... Now decide... "Which one am I listening to"? Hit meeeee! [email protected]