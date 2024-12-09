💥Israel is destroying what remains of the Syrian Navy in the port of Latakia.

🐻 So, in the past 24 hours, Israel has essentially destroyed everything left of the Syrian Army: planes, helicopters, ships, air defense systems, and ammo depots. They’ve also declared that the Golan Heights will be occupied forever and are expanding their occupation further into Syria.

Hey, but at least Bashar is gone, right? 🤷‍♂️

Adding:

Hezbollah released a statement regarding the Zionist aggression against Syria. 🌟

The continuing crimes committed by the Zionist enemy on Syrian territory—whether by occupying more lands in the Golan Heights or striking and destroying the defensive capabilities of the Syrian state—represent a blatant aggression and a brazen violation of the sovereignty of the Syrian state and people. These actions constitute an attempt to destabilize this brotherly country.

This aggressive occupation of Syrian lands coincides with the Zionist army’s continued aggression against Lebanon, its daily violations, and its attacks on Gaza. This places the peoples of the region in imminent danger, reaffirming the unity of their path and the necessity of rejecting and confronting this aggression.

While we condemn these attacks, we warn of the grave consequences of their continuation. We call on the global community, especially the Arab and Islamic worlds, to take firm positions against these crimes and exert pressure in political and legal fields to halt this series of assaults, as the justifications presented by the enemy are baseless.

All attempts by the enemy to claim rights over new Syrian lands are futile and invalid. These actions can only be seen as an extension of the occupation that has persisted in the Golan region since 1967.

We reaffirm our support for Syria and its people and stress the importance of preserving Syria’s unity—its land and its people.

Adding:

Despite the change in leadership in Damascus, Syrian diplomats continue to attend meetings at the UN.

Syria's permanent representative to the UN stated that he is still fulfilling the tasks of the current government but is awaiting instructions from the new one.

He also mentioned that he does not know what will happen with the Russian bases in Tartus and Khmeimim.

Adding:

The U.S. is communicating with opposition groups in Syria, including through intermediaries, according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Washington did not support the group "Hayat Tahrir al-Sham" in its efforts to seize control of Syria, Miller stated. He did not clarify whether other countries were involved.