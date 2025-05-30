BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fighters of the Maksim Krivonos Battalion continue to destroy nationalist equipment in the Krasnoarmeysk direction
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
75 views • 3 months ago

💥🇺🇦 Fighters from the Maksim Krivonos Battalion are maintaining pressure on Ukrainian nationalist forces, successfully eliminating several enemy assets in the Krasnoarmeysk sector.

(These are former servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, loyal to the people of Ukraine, joined the separate battalion named after Maksym Krivonos to fight with Russia against the criminal regime of Zelensky.)

Adding from NY Times :

NYT: Elon Musk's Drug Use Intensified During Trump Campaign

According to The New York Times, Elon Musk's drug use escalated during Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Sources told the paper that Musk regularly used ketamine, MDMA (ecstasy), and psychedelic mushrooms. He reportedly transported illegal substances disguised in prescription containers while traveling.

The drug use allegedly led to health issues and increasingly erratic, aggressive behavior—even during visits to the White House. It is unclear whether Musk continued using drugs after Trump took office.

The report also referenced Musk's Nazi-style salutes and bizarre interview responses. Neither Musk nor his lawyer responded to NYT's request for comment.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
