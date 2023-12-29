Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Video appeared where it looks that the X-101 Missile uses 'Heat Traps' during the Recent Attack on the UkroReich.
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
187 views
Published 2 months ago

Video appeared where it looks that the X-101 uses heat traps during the recent attack on the UkroReich.Since this is new to me, can't find anything... I'm posting this comment found sounding more knowledgeable:

Aircraft's use those and called chaffs/decoys/flares. But using those in missiles is kind of new technology being demonstrated.

adding this...

Our X-101 missile has learned to shoot decoys for MANPADS and other air defense systems in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket