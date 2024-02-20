BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How to Come Back to Life?
ALLATRA TV
ALLATRA TV
15 views • 02/20/2024

How to bring back the lost state of abiding in God’s Love? How to get out of the swamp of consciousness and its endless problems? How to get rid of inner pain and suffering? There may be various situations in life, sometimes very acute and even almost unsolvable. What should you do if you find yourself in a situation where you don't know how to get out of it? What does it mean to be honest with yourself?Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

#HowToComeBackToLife #BlissInLove #HowToGetOutOfSituation

Keywords
how to come back to lifeblissin lovehow to get out of situationto get rid of inner painto be honest with yourself
