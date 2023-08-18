BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healing Hashimoto's with Functional Medicine with Dr. Jen Pfleghaar | Conners Clinic Live #36
Conners Clinic
Conners Clinic
35 views • 08/18/2023

Embark on a captivating journey of healing and empowerment with Dr. Jen Pfleghaar, Integrativedrmom , a functional medicine doctor. From conquering her own battle with Hashimoto's disease to helping patients overcome chronic illness, Dr. Jen's inspiring story will leave you feeling empowered and enlightened. Discover the keys to preventing and reversing autoimmune diseases, and unlock the power of holistic healing and integrative care. Join us on this thrilling episode of Conners Clinic Live, where Dr. Jen shares her expertise and practical tips for a thriving body. Don't miss out on her new online summit also! Your body deserves to thrive
https://www.connersclinic.com/36


= PODCASTS =Listen to podcasts? Here are a couple that we personally host that will help you on your journey to health and healing:


Conners Clinic Live: https://www.connersclinic.com/live

The Anne & Ashely Show: https://www.connersclinic.com/show


= WRITINGS =

Download all of our books (including the Amazon #1 Best Seller "Stop Fighting Cancer & Start Treating the Cause") for FREE at https://www.connersclinic.com/books


Looking for more alternative, holistic health information? Check out our hundreds of articles on topics ranging from cancer to nutrition to genetics and everything in between: https://www.connersclinic.com/blog


= FIND US ELSEWHERE =

✅ Website ➡ https://connersclinic.com

✅Patient Online Store ➡ https://shop.connersclinic.com

✅Conners Clinic Courses ➡ https://courses.connersclinic.com/

✅ Telegram ➡ https://t.me/ConnersClinic

✅ Gab ➡ https://www.gab.com/connersclinic

✅Facebook ➡ https://www.facebook.com/connersclinic

✅Twitter ➡ https://www.twitter.com/connersclinic

✅LinkedIn ➡ http://linkedin.com/company/conners-c...

✅Four Pillars of Cancer ➡ https://www.connersclinic.com/cancer


= CONTACT CONNERS CLINIC =

(651) 739-1248

[email protected]



Keywords
rifealternative cancer treatmentdr kevin connersconners clinicholistic cancernatural cancer cureconnors clinicdr kevin connors
