BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DAVID ROGERS WEBB ON HOW TO STOP 💲 'THE GREAT TAKING'
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
428 views • 9 months ago

Paul Buitink interviews David Rogers Webb, former hedge fund manager of Varus and author of “The Great Taking”. David states in his book that there is a global elite implementing a system to take everything from everyone. David emphasizes that this agenda is particularly evident in the realm of property rights concerning securities. According to him, a closer examination of the terms and conditions, such as those of a bank or stockbroker, reveals that individuals are not the rightful owners of their securities.


Paul asks David about the motivations driving these “elites” and when they will execute the great taking? Paul thinks that the people will revolt when everything will be taken from them and asks David to reflect on that. And finally, what can be done to stop the great taking.


Timestamps:

00:00 Intro

02:02 The Great Taking explained

13:12 How/why did it start?

22:56 Situation in Europe

26:31 Derivatives

31:20 The great depression

35:59 Gold confiscation

38:39 What will be the trigger

50:27 Will the people accept a great taking?

55:04 What to do?


More info on the book "The Great Taking":

https://thegreattaking.com/


The Great Taking - Documentary:

https://youtu.be/dk3AVceraTI?si=q3EApG0j_8tT9zF9


Source: https://youtu.be/1GHXe0PbNG4

Keywords
goldglobal elitederivativeshedge fundssecuritiesmulti pronged attackmulti pronged offensivethe great takingdavid rogers webbpaul buitinkvarusterms and conditions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy