Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Greatest Awakening - A Musical Journey into Our Lies (Mirrored)
channel image
Sage of Quay™
154 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
56 views
Published 2 months ago

🖥️ Mirrored with permission from CoolGuitarGear: https://www.youtube.com/@coolguitargear


PAYPAL & PATREON: Your donation is greatly appreciated to create these time-consuming videos.

💵 https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/CoolGuitarGear

💵 https://www.patreon.com/CoolGuitarGear?fan_landing=true


If you enjoy this presentation, donations are welcome! This was created with demos, to create a live rock opera.


GEAR IN THE VIDEO: The gear I use is presented at the end of the video, with a few notables in my song creation:

* Band-in-a-Box: https://www.pgmusic.com/

* Kali Audio IN-8 Speakers: https://www.kaliaudio.com/

* Audio Mastering: https://emastered.com


Keywords
interviewcommentaryfree-speechfreethinkingalternative-research

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket