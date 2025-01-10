Round & Flat Earth vs Globalist $1,000 (10,000, 100,000) Challenge.

1972 US Navy Satellite Flat Earth Photograph

Global believers have an opportunity to put down some jack to back up their stand. Problem is, I claim to have more than enough proof hat the photo mentioned above is legit, and also agrees with Biblical Scripture. One example being the Firmament. Then there is the many mysterious proofs it seems that most no one knows about in the photo.



As for the science shown, it is appreciated by many of the science examples shown by the Flat Earthers, and the Globe Earthers. Here the science of cameras and computers has also shown a great work.

Anyone want to challenge me, let me know in the comments, until I can recover my Proton emails. Thanks.



"there'll be time enough for counting, when the dealings done"

( Kenny Rogers )











