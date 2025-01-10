BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Round & Flat Earth vs Globalist $1,000 (10,000, 100,000) Challenge.
Confirmations
Confirmations
17 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • 5 months ago

1972 US Navy Satellite Flat Earth Photograph

Global believers have an opportunity to put down some jack to back up their stand. Problem is, I claim to have more than enough proof hat the photo mentioned above is legit, and also agrees with Biblical Scripture. One example being the Firmament. Then there is the many mysterious proofs it seems that most no one knows about in the photo.

As for the science shown, it is appreciated by many of the science examples shown by the Flat Earthers, and the Globe Earthers. Here the science of cameras and computers has also shown a great work.

Anyone want to challenge me, let me know in the comments, until I can recover my Proton emails. Thanks.

"there'll be time enough for counting, when the dealings done"
 ( Kenny Rogers )



Keywords
earthglobalflatglobechallenge
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy