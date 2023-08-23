Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 22

▪️For the fifth day in a row, AFU use drones to attack Moscow.

Air defense units intercepted two drones: one in Chastsy, the second in Krasnogorsk. A residential building and cars were damaged by the blast wave.





▪️Russian fighters found several Ukrainian boats with landing groups in the Black Sea.

The aircraft crews promptly destroyed the enemy's watercrafts with automatic cannon fire.





▪️A Ukrainian sabotage-reconnaissance group tried to break through the state border in Bryansk region.

Russian units immediately identified and liquidated the enemy group.





▪️In Kup'yans'k sector, Russian troops continue to attack the enemy's defensive lines in Sin'kivka and south of Vil'shana.

The offensive is complicated by the fact that the terrain is located in a lowland relative to the AFU positions on the right bank of the Oskil River.





▪️In Vremivka sector, the enemy continues to regroup and attack Russian positions south of Urozhaine.

The Russian troops manage to reveal the AFU advance in a timely manner and hit them with artillery strikes.





▪️In Orikhiv sector, the enemy does not abandon attempts to storm Robotyne.

Despite the commitment of NATO armored vehicles into battle, Russian units confidently control the southern part of the village.





▪️In Kherson direction, AFU again tried to increase the grouping on the islands in Dnipro river delta.

Russian troops struck enemy boats, preventing the redeployment of Ukrainian troops.



