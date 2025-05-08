Macron and his Evil Unseen Intimate Spirit Companion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
more coming up in shaa Allah, the sign he is doing is the sign of cursing someone in satanisme, in this case the population, you may not believe in unseen evil spirits, but he certainly serves them