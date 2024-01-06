Dennis Rancourt - Undeniable Truths

Dennis Rancourt gives a compelling presentation to debunk Covid, death jabs, and "climate change," which is a compete HOAX. There was no pandemic, and mRNA jabs are arguably the deadliest poison ever forced upon humanity.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.