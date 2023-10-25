🏙️🌱 Urban Gardening Challenges! 🌿🏙️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🌱 Dr. Sally Brown is a Research Associate Professor at the University of Washington explains that Gardening in urban areas comes with its own set of hurdles. 🌆
🧹 in the concrete jungle, gardeners face unique challenges. Urban soil harbors unexpected hazards like broken glass, plastic bits, and more, making gardening a physical challenge. 🌆
🎙️ https://bit.ly/40bGVOX
But fear not! 🌞
🌳 with a little TLC, both in fertility and physicality, you can turn any city soil into a thriving garden. 🌷🌆
🌿✨ Watch out for unseen contaminants, with lead being a prime concern due to decades of city driving 🚗.
🌳 Together, we can transform urban spaces into lush green havens! 🌳🌇