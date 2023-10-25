BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🏙️🌱 Urban Gardening Challenges! 🌿🏙️
Surviving Hard Times
Surviving Hard Times
31 views • 10/25/2023

🌱 Dr. Sally Brown is a Research Associate Professor at the University of Washington explains that Gardening in urban areas comes with its own set of hurdles. 🌆

🧹 in the concrete jungle, gardeners face unique challenges. Urban soil harbors unexpected hazards like broken glass, plastic bits, and more, making gardening a physical challenge. 🌆

But fear not! 🌞

🌳 with a little TLC, both in fertility and physicality, you can turn any city soil into a thriving garden. 🌷🌆

🌿✨ Watch out for unseen contaminants, with lead being a prime concern due to decades of city driving 🚗.

🌳 Together, we can transform urban spaces into lush green havens! 🌳🌇

sustainabilityurban gardeningsoil health
