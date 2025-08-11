BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Escapee Exposes Scientology’s Abusive, Twisted, Rehabilitation Program - Claire Headley
Escaping the cult of Scientology required detailed planning and courage, but Claire Headley pulled it off and is now living as a free woman. Born and raised in the cult of Scientology, she made her escape at age 30, after her husband evaded dangerous Scientology patrols with the help of law enforcement. Claire is now a business owner and a passionate advocate for bringing awareness to Scientology and its abusive doctrine and lifestyle. She talks about the “rehabilitation” program Scientologists are often assigned to if they step one toe out of line. Claire shines a light on Scientology theology and lays out the chilling impact growing up in an ironclad cult has on the mind of a developing child.



TAKEAWAYS


Cults tell their members never to ask questions or say anything bad about the group


Cults also tell their members never to trust anyone outside the group


Scientologists will sign “billion-year” contracts hinged on their belief that they will reincarnate for billions of years


Scientology teaches that humans are “thetans,” which means they migrate from body to body throughout millennia



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Claire’s story: https://bit.ly/44Mf3Fb

Blown for Good: https://blownforgood.com/

Claire Headley in Danny Masterson Re-Trial: https://bit.ly/3UifSja

Marc Headley Talks on Scientology ‘expert’ Hugh Martin Whitt: https://bit.ly/4frQGQU


🔗 CONNECT WITH CLAIRE HEADLEY

Website: https://claireheadley.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/claire.headley.5

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/claireh101/


🔗 CONNECT WITH BLOWN FOR GOOD

Website: https://blownforgood.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/blownforgood

Podcast: https://bit.ly/4o0ACt7


🔗 CONNECT WITH THE AFTERMATH FOUNDATION

Website: https://www.theaftermathfoundation.org/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

abuseemotionalcultfalse religionscientologyabusivetina griffincounter culture mom showclaire headley
