Dem Sen Keating demands Rubio call Putin a 'war criminal' & flips out when Rubio doesn’t say yes

Democratic Senator Bill Keating brings every shitlib meme to life in under a minute.

He demands Rubio call Putin a "war criminal" and flips out when Rubio doesn’t say “yes.”

Also: The U.S. gave Ukraine no military guarantees as part of the mineral resources deal, Secretary of State Rubio told Congress.

Adding:

Frontline units from Russia’s elite 90th Guards Tank Division have reportedly reached the Dnepropetrovsk region border. (image and not so good video showed Russian vehicle crossed over, covered line of Concertina wire)